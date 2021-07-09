Liverpool In Talks With Donyell Malen's Agent

Despite the Netherlands early departure in the European Championships, several names from within the Dutch squad have emerged with links to top clubs around Europe.

Multiple sources have linked Donyell Malen with Liverpool for weeks now and it now appears that the Reds are in on going negotiations for the players signature.

According to Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer (via Sportswitness), Malen's agent Mino Raiola has held talks with both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Both Liverpool and Dortmund will be on the look out for another forward this summer as they plan to, or, in the case of Dortmund, have already sold a forward in the form of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Divock Origi is heavily linked with a move away from Merseyside.

The German giants could have the upper hand in the race for the Dutch forwards signature as they will be looking to directly replace Sancho, whereas it seems Liverpool are happy to sign a forward to rotate but not directly take the place of a first team player.

(sipa USA)

The 22 year-old is among a handful of up and coming Dutch starlets who impressed during the Euros this summer before an early exit at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Denzel Dumfries is another player who has caught the attention of clubs such as Everton.

Despite reported discussions currently taking place between Mino Raiola and Liverpool, there has been no concrete offer from the Reds for Donyell Malen.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Renato Sanches from Lille and the links to both players come from reliable sources.

It seems as if the Reds could make their next signing very soon.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Donyell Malen will return to PSV on July 19th but it looks very likely the young Dutchman could be moving on as soon as this summer.