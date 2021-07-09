Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Ukraine says Russian hackers hit its Navy website

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

KYIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said that hackers linked to the Russian authorities on Friday attacked the website of the Ukrainian Naval Forces and published fake reports about the international Sea Breeze-2021 military drills.

Kyiv started in late June the military exercises involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills. read more

"Now the threats have been eliminated, the work of the Navy website will be restored in short time. The authorized divisions are working to update resources on the Internet at the proper level of protection," the defence ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Russia's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.

Kyiv has previously accused Russia of orchestrating cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine. Russia denies this.

Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and over Russia's support for a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

Tension rose again this year when Russia massed troops on the border with Ukraine, where some of them remain along with their equipment.

During the drills by Ukraine and NATO countries in the Black Sea, Russia tested the readiness of its air defence systems in Crimea.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Navy#Hackers#Crimea#Russian#Defence Ministry#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

U.S. Destroyer Shows Up Right Off Crimea On Vessel Tracking Sites But It Never Left Port (Updated)

This bizarre spoofing incident around the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea is the second of its kind in the last two weeks. A couple of hours ago, in what appeared to be the latest development in the cat-and-mouse naval activities being played out by Russia and NATO in the Black Sea, online ship tracking services showed the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), sailing together with a Ukrainian patrol boat just five miles off the coast of the contested Crimean Peninsula in the middle of the night. The Navy has denied that ship was ever anywhere near Crimea. What looked at first sight like a deliberate passage through what NATO recognizes as Ukrainian territorial waters, but which are also claimed by Russia, now seems to have been a case of deliberate spoofing of maritime tracking data, something that also occurred two weeks ago in the same area.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

What we already know about Russia's new stealth fighter

Russia plans to unveil a new stealth fighter this month. Details about the new jet are limited, but Russia has struggled with its first fifth-generation jet, the Su-57. The new fighter only exists on paper at this point, but the outlook could improve if foreign buyers show interest. Russia's infamous...
POTUSNew York Post

Russian hackers seemingly behind latest ransomware attack, demand $70M

A Russian-linked group that is counted among the cybercriminal world’s most prolific extortionists is suspected to be behind a “colossal” ransomware attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide — just weeks after President Biden boasted about taking President Putin to task on cyberattacks. In a post on a blog typically...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Russia’s New Fighter Jet Design Breaks Cover (Updated)

The eagerly awaited new fighter seems to be named Checkmate and is due to be unveiled at the MAKS air show next week. Photos have appeared on social media showing what appears to be Russia’s much-hyped new light-to-medium-weight fighter, or at least a mock-up of it, days after the country’s United Aircraft Corporation first teased that a new design was likely to appear imminently. Previous announcements indicated that the rumored fighter, described as “a fundamentally new military aircraft,” was to be officially unveiled at the MAKS international air show that will begin at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, next week.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

'Belgorod' — Russia Tests A Giant Nuclear Submarine In The White Sea

"Belgorod" sails just a few days after a sea standoff between Russia and Britain. Once approved for use, it will be capable of launching nuclear strikes with six torpedoes. The gigantic submarine "will be a part of Russia's Pacific Fleet" Russia’s new giant nuclear submarine with six torpedoes was trialed...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy trolls Putin after Russian president publishes article on Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has trolled his Russian counterpart, saying he was “envious” that Vladimir Putin has enough free time on his hands to research the history of their peoples. Zelenskiy made the comment on...
Food & Drinkswashdiplomat.com

Ignoring Russian claims, Ukraine urges UNESCO status for borscht

Mexico has its tequila, France its champagne and Cyprus its haloumi cheese. Yet some national dishes have inevitably led to squabbling. Israel and Lebanon both claim hummus as their own; Chile and Peru have argued for more than a century over which nation concocted the pisco sour. So too with...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Russian Army Helicopters Join Battle Against Siberian Wildfires

YAKUTIA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian military helicopters flew in firefighters to battle Siberian wildfires on Wednesday, and the Kremlin said climate change was to blame for the unprecedented blazes. Fires raged across almost 800,000 hectares of Russian forestland, carpeting swathes of the northeastern region of Yakutia in smoke. A heatwave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy