The June jobs report was solid enough at 850,000 new jobs to keep robust U.S. economic growth estimates intact. The consensus real GDP growth for 2021 is 6.6%, according to Bloomberg. Still, the details provided evidence of enough dislocation in the job market to keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) on the sidelines for longer. Some had thought before the report that the Fed could roll out an asset purchase reduction plan, also known as tapering, at the August conference in Jackson Hole. The noise in the jobs data should delay any tapering announcement.