Strasburg, OH

Strasburg Lions Club car show, cruise-in set for July 24

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 6 days ago

STRASBURG – The Strasburg Lions Club will sponsor a car show and cruise-in from 1 to 4 p.m. July 24 at the ProVia parking lot, located at 10190 Route 21, north of Strasburg. All vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Registration of the vehicles and motorcycles will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 cars. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Best of Show is not eligible for other awards.

www.timesreporter.com

