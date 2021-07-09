Cancel
OnePlus is making a 'Pro' earbud, and you can apply to test them early

By Ryne Hager
OnePlus has just announced that it's working on a "Pro" version of its earbuds, seemingly following up on last year's OnePlus Buds and Buds Z. A release date for the new OnePlus Buds Pro or "Buds Pro Edition" (it's called both) wasn't mentioned in the announcement, but a handful of lucky testers can apply to check them out early. Applications close July 17th.

