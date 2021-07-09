Bitcoin Isn't The Problem. Let's Look Into How Sustainable Mining Can Become | Opinion

Clients are in the process of being set up, with some already live, according to one of two sources. Like most institutions, the bank has been conservative in its approach to the crypto sector, but due to the large amount of margin required to trade the futures, it is now allowing some clients to access the crypto market, one of the sources said. Some clients are setting up to trade bitcoin futures, which are cash settled, and one or two may have already gone live, the other source said.