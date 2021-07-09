Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

RTA not providing transportation for 2021 Air Show

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JfgP_0asQmizf00

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA officials say the transit agency is not providing transportation to the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, correcting an error on the air show’s website.

An error on the air show’s website incorrectly stated RTA would be providing a continuous express shuttle from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to the show’s main gate.

In a statement, RTA officials said the transit agency informed air show organizers they would be unable to provide its traditional shuttles services in May.

Air show officials said the information was incorrectly included on the website and is being removed immediately.

Officials attribute the elimination of special services, such as air show transportation, due to a shortage of drivers.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
34K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#The U S Air Force#Rta#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

TSA intercepts gun at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Transportation Security Administration say officers at Dayton International Airport prevented a loaded handgun from being brought onto an airplane this week. TSA said an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine carry-on luggage screening around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The handgun was loaded with the safety engaged.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Homefull plans to bring grocery store, new housing to West Dayton

WEST DAYTON — A local non-profit has plans to add jobs, housing and food to West Dayton through a new development project. Homefull announced plans to develop the 16-acre empty lot that formerly housed Carlson Elementary on 807 S. Gettysburg Ave as part of the vision they share with the city for the redevelopment of West Dayton.
Hawaii StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company's safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Local chef receives honor from Ohio Restaurant Association

DAYTON — A renowned local chef is getting recognition for her work in and out of the kitchen. Liz Valenti, executive chef at Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, was recently one of 12 chefs awarded the by the Ohio Restaurant Association. She received the “Nourishing the Community Award” for her work in the community during the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy