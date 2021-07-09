RTA not providing transportation for 2021 Air Show

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA officials say the transit agency is not providing transportation to the 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, correcting an error on the air show’s website.

An error on the air show’s website incorrectly stated RTA would be providing a continuous express shuttle from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to the show’s main gate.

In a statement, RTA officials said the transit agency informed air show organizers they would be unable to provide its traditional shuttles services in May.

Air show officials said the information was incorrectly included on the website and is being removed immediately.

Officials attribute the elimination of special services, such as air show transportation, due to a shortage of drivers.

