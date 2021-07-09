Cancel
DHEC to use CDC advice to create school COVID-19-related guidelines

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
After the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention issued COVID-19 prevention guidelines for schools Friday, South Carolina's health agency will use them to draft its own guidelines.

The guidelines were released two weeks before some South Carolina schools begin their fall semester, and as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing its guidance for public schools across the state.

“Students deserve the opportunity to learn in a safe environment, and South Carolina’s teachers, parents, school administrators and other employees should also be able to work in Palmetto State schools without the fear of getting sick,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and will help provide that healthy environment in our schools.”

The CDC’s guidelines can be found at cdc.gov. They include that schools should fully reopen for in-person education to the greatest extent possible and that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals aged 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

Schools are recommended to allow for at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms. When this distance isn't possible, it’s especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.

Screening, ventilation, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested remain important methods of preventing spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

The agency said students, teachers and staff should stay home when they have signs of any infectious illness and visit their healthcare provider for testing and care. Contact tracing, along with isolation and quarantine when indicated by CDC guidelines, remains important for stopping the spread of the disease.

Lastly, the CDC said schools should encourage vaccinations for those eligible, which applies to those aged 12 or older.

DHEC is currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina schools. DHEC continues to work closely with the South Carolina Department of Education and will share the school guidelines once complete in the coming weeks.

