Vineland, NJ

Authorities Seek Information on Vineland Drive-By Shooting That Killed 10-Year-Old Girl

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINELAND N.J. — Jasayde Holder, a 10-year-old Vineland native, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the 4th of July. Holder was visiting her grandma, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia, on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, when a car drove by and opened fire. She was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where she was later pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Holder attended Dane Barse School in Vineland, where she had just completed her the fourtth grade.

