LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the governor’s office announced that more than one million people have signed up for the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes. The sweepstakes offers any Michigander who was vaccinated against COVID-19 since Dec. 1, 2020 a chance to win cash prizes, one of which is the grand prize of $2 million dollars. Altogether the lottery-style raffle gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.