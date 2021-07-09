Bipartisan Efforts Honor AmeriCorps Members’ Service by Exempting the Segal Education Award from State Income Tax
With his signature, Governor Evers exempted the AmeriCorps Segal Education Award from state income tax, benefiting Wisconsin AmeriCorps members serving in communities throughout Wisconsin. Governor Evers proposed the exemption in his 2021-2023 Executive Budget to recognize and reward AmeriCorps members’ contributions to Wisconsin through their service. “Wisconsin AmeriCorps members provide...urbanmilwaukee.com
