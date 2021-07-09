Cancel
Economy

Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster, prosecutor says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Brazil are seeking a definitive settlement with miner Samarco and it’s shareholders, BHP Group and Vale, for damages caused by the rupture of a tailings dam in 2015, the lead prosecutor told Reuters.

Carlos Bruno Ferreira da Silva, who is leading the task force responsible for the case, said in an interview this week that prosecutors felt a previous agreement - in which the companies agreed to pay around 20 billion reais ($3.80 billion)- had not been effective enough.

He declined to put a figure on how much companies might have to pay, but cited a previous lawsuit seeking 155 billion reais as a potential benchmark. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, Editing by Chris Reese)

