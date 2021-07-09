Cancel
OPINION: A melting pot unstirred: the flaws in our history curriculums

Cover picture for the articleFor far too long, our history has been taught through lenses too few and too narrow. In our classrooms, diversity should not be a token, but a vessel upon which we may tell the colorful tales of our nation and of our world. Yet, for reasons only determined behind the closed doors of educational bureaucracies, it is something that continues to be neglected in the face of calls for curricular reforms here in Massachusetts.

