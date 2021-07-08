Cancel
Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

By Entertainment News
940wfaw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Search Party#Tv Line Reports#Showtime#Purdue Pharma
