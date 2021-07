I mean, worldwide chip shortage, Fujifilm announcing delays for lots of gear and unable to deliver products they announced many months ago and what not. So telling you when the Fujifilm GFX50SII will ship is a rumor rocksolid at the moment, but at the same time don’t be mad at me when at the date I’ll give you know there will be like 3 Fujifilm GFX50SII shipping, and then yet another biblical waiting will begin for the rest of the cameras to ship.