Friday Sessions: Seth Bernard Performs 'Bending With the Wind'

By Corey Adkins
9&10 News
 7 days ago
For this week’s Friday Sessions we featured a new song from Seth Bernard‘s new album, ‘My Heart is My Home’. It’s deeply emotional music about self-healing and cultural transformation. You can stream the entire album online by checking out his website here.

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
#Bending
