Rice expects 'explosive' Aiyuk to take Year 2 leap with 49ers

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike every member of the 49ers, expectations were sky-high for Brandon Aiyuk heading into his rookie season. Drafted with the No. 25 pick in the first round, Aiyuk was seen as the perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense, with the speed to beat teams deep and the quickness to turn a 5-yard slant into a 50-yard house call. Aiyuk was solid during his 12-game maiden NFL voyage, catching the majority of his passes from Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard as Jimmy Garoppolo sat out with two different high ankle sprains.

