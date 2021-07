Julian Jordan is back with another single, “Drop the Top” and this time he’s going underground incorporating some tech house elements into his latest track. This is Julian’s fifth single of 2021, so he’s had a pretty consistent output, and he’s shown the breadth of his production knowledge by dabbling in an array of styles. “Drop the Top” is probably most like his earlier single “The Box” with Will K, although “Drop the Top” has more of the droning tech-house rhythm to it.