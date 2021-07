“Can’t Stop Me,” summarizes the attitude that has gotten Thomas Xavier where he’s at today. Just a couple months in to what is staged to be a fruitful alias and the man has simply be killing the game. There’s several parts worth sharing of this artist, the first and foremost of which is the music. Xavier’s take on G-house is squarely a meaningful contribution to the genre, which needs to be said. The sound of this style is supposed to fill you with a certain vigor that other genres just can’t quite do, the Milwaukee solo DJ/producer nails this sentiment exactly while putting a colorful inclusion which is clearly becoming characteristic of him and him only.