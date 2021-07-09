Your EDM Premiere: Stefy De Cicco x Axel Black & White ft. Stella Mwangi – I Like

Break out the face paint and flower crowns, ingest your substance of choice, and get to your nearest big tent — Swedish House Mafia is back. The progressive-house giants have released their first new song in eight years, “It Gets Better,” which incorporates some techno influences and features an instantly infectious, clangy drop. It’s the first offering from an upcoming album, Paradise Again, set for the end of 2021, according to a new Billboard cover story. And it comes after a whirlwind few years for the group. A 2012 breakup announcement at the height of the EDM boom begat the smash single “Don’t You Worry Child,” a popular farewell tour, and rumors of infighting. (A former member of the management team told Billboard that group member Sebastian Ingrosso once complained about sitting in a brown leather airplane seat while fellow member Steve Angello got black leather; neither remembered the incident, but Angello said, “If it’s true, it’s fucking rock star.”) Two members soon formed the side project Axwell Λ Ingrosso in 2014, with the group fully reuniting for the closing set at Ultra Miami 2018 and a 2019 reunion tour.