Your EDM Premiere: Stefy De Cicco x Axel Black & White ft. Stella Mwangi – I Like

By Nick Watts
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased today is another banger from Stefy De Cicco, an artist that we just love to hear new material from. Again dropping via Universal Music where she is exclusively signed, the Italian superstar DJ and producer pools together her creative ideas with those of fledgling producer Axel Black & White. Also landing a feature on ‘I Like’ is the rapper and performer Stella Mwangi, and together the trio is set to make waves with this swaggering record.

