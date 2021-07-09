Cancel
Preppy Perfection! HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Revival Is Full Of Everyday Fashion Inspo That You Need ASAP — Get The Look

By Karli Poliziani
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maoOw_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Your favorite binge-worthy series, Gossip Girl, is finally back and trendier than ever — serving up major looks in 2021 Constance style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlgFH_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

The GG cast is seen on the show wearing modern-day versions of the beloved Constance uniforms that our former Upper East Side queens — Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, and Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester — wore from 2007-2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GOxw_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

Gossip Girl has always been know for their preppy yet edgy fashion that every girl, and guy, wanted to wear — and this series is no different. From button-downs with ties to skirts with thigh-high boots, we are obsessed with all of the fashion inspo we are getting. That is why OK! has teamed up with T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to help give you all of your favorite GG looks to wear this season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjXhb_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, the show's revival series takes place eight years later, following today's generation of NYC teenagers. Similar to the original series, the teenagers go to a wealthy private school, but this time, social media plays a big part in how the characters live their lives — aside from just the tried and true Gossip Girl website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKElO_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

The highly anticipated revival just released their first episode July 8, and it is available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Fk35_0asQkarR00
Source: MEGA

Want to hit the streets this season in true Gossip Girl style? Shop our GG edit below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nqkD_0asQkarR00

Marshalls' COOPER & ELLA Split Neck Flutter Sleeve Blouse retails for $14.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV6sp_0asQkarR00

T.J.Maxx's JAPNA Juniors Tennis Skirt retails for $16.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnH9f_0asQkarR00

T.J.Maxx's MATISSE Suede Whipstitch Boots retail for $99.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Fmn_0asQkarR00

Marshalls' JULIA JORDAN Tweed Twofer Dress retails for $39.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwiFf_0asQkarR00

Marshalls' MUSSE Made In Spain Square Heel Leather Sandals retail for $49.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vkm6c_0asQkarR00

T.J.Maxx's HESTER & ORCHID Linen Blend Striped Top retails for $12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RKBd_0asQkarR00

Marshalls' SHINESTAR Juniors Faux Liquid Leather Ruched Skirt retails for $14.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPdhA_0asQkarR00

T.J.Maxx's AQUATALIA Made In Italy Leather Snake Print High Shaft Boots retail for $199.99.

