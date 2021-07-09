River temperatures: ‘Crisis and opportunity’
Our summer had a searing start, with temperatures soaring to close to 117 degrees in many parts of Washington and Oregon, threatening our health, shutting down local businesses and canceling events. River temperatures are also heating up due to these unsustainable temperatures with expected impacts on salmon runs throughout the region as reported in “Record heat, drought threaten even the toughest survivors: L25, the oldest orca, and the winter Chinook she depends on” [July 7, Environment].www.seattletimes.com
