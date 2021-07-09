Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A 'Triumphant Return'? Original 'The View' Cohost Debbie Matenopoulos May Replace Meghan McCain

By Molly Claire Goddard
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago

They may be bringing back an OG! After Meghan McCain surprised viewers by announcing that she was leaving The View behind, ABC is reportedly eyeing original cohost Debbie Matenopoulos to fill the vacant seat.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the talk show told the Daily Mail, "Next year is our 25th season and we're considering Debbie Matenopoulos making a triumphant return to The View.

"While we need to fill the seat that Meghan has vacated, there may be another change coming that we need to plan for. But Debbie would be the perfect fit for our anniversary season," the source said about the 46-year-old lifestyle expert.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ArL3_0asQkTdE00
Source: MEGA

A wide-eyed Matenopoulos was only 21 years old when Barbra Walters hired her for the show's first season back in 1997 to sit alongside experienced media personalities like Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Joy Behar.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the young talk show host struggled to keep up with the intense political topics that the show was focusing on, due to her age, she later blossomed into a dynamic media personality who has worked for shows like Entertainment Tonight and The Home and Family Show on the Hallmark network. She most recently cohosted at the CBS show The Talk.

"Debbie's recent guest co-hosting of The Talk has not gone unnoticed at ABC and it would make sense to scoop her up. Debbie got such a raw deal when she was cast 24 years ago — she was only 21 and had no real-life experience. Yet over the past 20 plus years she has blossomed, she's married, has a child, is a successful television host and she now could hold her own at The View's table, day after day," the source divulged.

Although her original run ended in a not-so ideal way, the team at The View have always known that the blonde beauty was a star. "Ratings struggled in those first two years that Debbie was at The View, but SNL took notice of the dynamic between Debbie and the other women and their The View skits became must viewing on Saturday nights. SNL's audience would then take a peek at The View to see Debbie and the other ladies in action on the show and The View's audience began to grow."

Although it will be a big job for Matenopoulos to hold her own against the all-star team of Whoopi Goldberg, Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, the source said the network thinks that she is more than ready for the challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

"It would be a great blast from the past and Debbie certainly has the experience and wit to return to the table and reclaim her seat," the source stated.

In a statement regarding the rumors, Matenopoulos's representative stated, "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU. Her rep has in fact been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning. Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show, but she’d never say never to returning to her first television home."

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

7K+
Followers
596
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Matenopoulos
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Star Jones
Person
Meredith Vieira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Cbs#The Daily Mail#The Home And Family Show#Hallmark#Cbs#View#Snl#Nyu#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Meghan McCain Leaving ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg was the definition of class when she wished Meghan McCain farewell after the Conservative daytime co-host announced her departure from the show. Goldberg and McCain’s clashes have gone viral more than a few times. And while Goldberg had to “woosah” openly on live television many a time, she says it was an “honor” to set across from McCain each morning.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Meghan McCain Reveals the Real Reason Why She's Leaving 'The View'

At the start of Thursday's show, Meghan McCain announced that she was leaving The View once the season wraps at the end of July. Rumors of Meghan's exit have been a constant throughout her four-season run, but now the conservative-leaning co-host is making things official. Her announcement follows years of speculation, dating back to 2019 when The Daily Beast reported that Meghan was feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and like "a caged animal." But even though her quarrels with co-hosts make headlines, Meghan confirms that her decision has nothing to do with the other women on the panel; she's simply ready to move on.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Body Language Expert Noticed This During Meghan McCain's Farewell On The View - Exclusive

It's the end of an era. Meghan McCain, daughter of senator and former presidential hopeful John McCain, is leaving "The View." The political daughter and Olympic-level hot-take-generator announced on the show that she had decided to move on after four years, citing her reason for leaving as wanting to be in Washington, D.C. full-time with her husband, their young daughter, and friends.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Twitter Can’t Get Over Joy Behar’s Reaction to Meghan McCain Leaving The View

Meghan McCain announced that this season of The View would be her last, sparking quite the predictable reaction from co-host Joy Behar. “I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here,” McCain said while announcing her departure on Thursday’s The View. “So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

News anchor and political commentator George Stephanopoulos is about to make his debut as the guest host of Jeopardy! Starting on July 12, 2021, the chief anchor of This Week will delight contestants and viewers with his impeccable manners and an exceptional sense of humor. So, will George's family be watching from home? Does he have a partner or a wife? What about his kids?
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Says This Former "The View" Co-Host Helped Her Leave

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

These 3 "The View" Co-Hosts Were Reportedly Sick of Working With Meghan

During the nearly four years since she took her seat as a permanent co-host of The View, Meghan McCain has become infamous for generating on-air arguments and heated spats while the cameras were rolling. But after the recent announcement that she would be leaving the show at the end of July, it appears there might be some more serious behind-the-scenes workplace drama that has been plaguing the daytime talk show. And according to a report from Page Six, three of McCain's View co-hosts were so sick of working with her that they no longer wanted her around. Read on to hear more about the feud that may have helped fuel her departure.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Meghan McCain Net Worth: What’s Her Salary In ‘The View’?

Meghan McCain is leaving ABC's "The View" after the show's current season ends in late July. The TV personality was said to be earning an annual salary of $1 million in 2019. Meghan McCain has announced her decision to leave “The View” after serving as co-host on the ABC daytime talk show for four years. Here's how much she earned during her stint on “The View.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Would Meghan McCain return to Fox News?

The outgoing The View co-host was a co-host on Fox News' Outnumbered until she joined the ABC daytime show. “Meghan McCain is a star and we are always interested in exceptional talent," a Fox News spokesperson tells The Daily Beast. McCain has said she's a fan of Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, whom she says told her: “We hired you for you, and we like originals here at Fox. And nobody should ever change a body to work here.” But a confidant tells The Daily Beast McCain has "really outgrown (Fox News), and they’re just batsh*t crazy over there."
TV & VideosShowbiz411

Meghan McCain Says Leaving to Live in D.C., But “The View” Had No Emmys Noms This Year For the First Time Ever

Meghan McCain says she’s leaving “The View” because she likes living in Washington, DC. “When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, I found out I was pregnant,” McCain said on The View today. “I came to the D.C. area, and we have this incredible life here. And as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, I have a really wonderful life here.”
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Pushed For Meghan McCain's Exit From 'The View,' Made It 'Very Clear' She Wanted Conservative Co-Host Gone

Meghan McCain recently announced her departure from The View, and while ABC reportedly begged the conservative co-host to stay, her on-screen colleagues – including "chill" moderator Whoopi Goldberg – were apparently doing the opposite. Article continues below advertisement. "Everyone was at their wits' end – even Whoopi, and she's the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy