'Marrying Millions' Star Bill Hutchinson Arrested, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenager While She Was Asleep On His Couch: Report

By Donny Meacham
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago

Reality TV star Bill Hutchinson was arrested on Tuesday, July 6, for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl who lived at his home in Texas.

The 63-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female who reported to police in June that the Marrying Millions star inappropriately touched her at his home on May 7.

The unidentified teenager claimed she was living with the real estate developer and his family so she could finish her junior year of high school at the local high school as her family moved out of state. She alleged Hutchinson touched her without consent several times, including massages and groping.

Source: MEGA

Court documents claim he would "provide alcohol and allow the children [in his home] to smoke marijuana," reported Dallas Morning News. The teen told police that while she was intoxicated and passed out on Hutchinson’s couch she awoke to him sexually assaulting her.

Hutchinson reportedly turned himself in to police in Highland Park, Texas, and has since been released on a $30,000 bond. He faces one count of sexual assault — which is a second-degree felony in Texas, where the legal age of consent is 17, so the victim would not be considered a minor.

In a statement to the outlet, Hutchinson denied the charges, saying: "I'm innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

Hutchinson appeared on both seasons of Lifetime’s smash hit Marrying Millions, which documents the lives of couples where one partner is extremely wealthy and the other is not. He is currently engaged to 23-year-old Brianna Ramirez, whom he met at a restaurant when she was 18.

The real estate tycoon has been married twice before and has six children.

