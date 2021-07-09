LOUISVILLE RUSHING DEFENSE EVALUATION

Louisville Football under Scott Satterfield shaved nearly 26 yards per game off its rushing defense per game statistic from 2019 to 2020. It was a move up to 80th in the nation (from 112th in 2020). Overall UofL’s defense improved by over 70 yards per game from 2019 to 2020 allowing just 369.1 ypg from where the Cards started with Satt in 2020 at 439.9 ypg. The 70 yard difference moved the Cards from 102nd to 39th in the country defensively. That’s in addition to improving by nearly a touchdown on defense last year going from allowing 33.4 points per game in 2019 to just 26.6 ppg in 2020. The difference in 6.8 ppg was good for the Cards to go from 110th in Scoring Defense to 49th in 2020, but clearly there is still room for improvement stopping the run.