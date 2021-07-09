VidaDance tells stories through ballet
For ballet lovers, VidaDance brings another entry to the Kansas City Fringe Festival with their 2021 entry, “When,” based on a Rudyard Kipling poem, “If.”. Unlike other shows, “If” features four short pieces that tell simple stories of common people and the situations they encounter through daily life. Most of the stories involve relationships in some fashion. Through graceful and flowing ballet moves, the stories depict the feelings of the characters and everyday situations.www.kcapplauds.net
