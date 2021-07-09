Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

VidaDance tells stories through ballet

By Bob Evans
kcapplauds.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ballet lovers, VidaDance brings another entry to the Kansas City Fringe Festival with their 2021 entry, “When,” based on a Rudyard Kipling poem, “If.”. Unlike other shows, “If” features four short pieces that tell simple stories of common people and the situations they encounter through daily life. Most of the stories involve relationships in some fashion. Through graceful and flowing ballet moves, the stories depict the feelings of the characters and everyday situations.

www.kcapplauds.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet#Art#Fringe#Vidadance Company#The Bollinger Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Newton, MAvillage14.com

Stories to tell, stories to hear

These are great events inspired by the popular Moth Radio Hour on NPR. Come hear all sorts of true stories told by your Newton neighbors. If you’re a bit more adventurous, come toss you name in the hat to tell your own story. Stories must be true, have happened to you and be no longer than five minutes. For tips for storytellers, check our web site.
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Ballet West Explores Dance in the Pandemic through Docuseries ‘In the Balance’

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on terrifying unknowns for everyone, but many artists found themselves possibly losing their livelihoods in the shift towards isolation. Series of shutdowns only posed questions without clear answers: How can we continue to live with our lives on pause? Especially for artists whose jobs are to interact with the world and find inspiration in people, the pandemic felt stifling.
Kansas City, MOkcapplauds.net

Black Rep enter Fringe with students’ works

The digital world premiere of RiSE Students’ Plays, In Their Own Words, runs from July 18 – August 1. In Their Own Words is an annual BRTKC event where students involved in our Repertory in School Empowerment (RiSE) program can express what’s on their hearts and minds while stretching their theatrical muscles for real audiences. This year’s KC Fringe Festival is entirely virtual. Tickets can be purchased for just $5 at https://kcfringe.org/2021-shows/in-their-own-words/ or you can get an All-Access Pass for entry into all 54 events at https://kcfringe.org/attend/.
Durango, CODurango Herald

New improv group tells its ‘Origin Story’

There’s about to be more funny business in Durango, courtesy of our newest improv group. And its members need your help with a name. Tonight (June 9) in the Durango Arts Center theater, the group will perform its inaugural show “The Origin Story.”. The company is made up of six...
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Tell the Stories of All People of the World

In response to “If You Don’t Like it Then Leave.” Why do we choose to write these hateful letters?. You’re basically saying that you’re okay with someone’s identities if they aren’t visible to you and don’t make you uncomfortable. Why do they have to dress a certain way, act a certain way, talk a certain way to make you feel better?
Charlotte, NCwfmynews2.com

Charlotte artist tells stories of Black love, church through paintings

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A young artist recently got the chance to highlight his art about Black love, church and music at Spirit Square in Charlotte. Marqus Hardy-Owens is a 19-year-old graduate from the Community School of Davidson. “What you’re seeing behind me is what it means to be black in its entirety,” Hardy-Owens explained.
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Tioga County, NYowegopennysaver.com

Celebrating the railroad through song and story

“Ridin’ the Rails” will perform at the Tioga County Historical Society on Saturday, July 10. This musical group uses music to tell stories of railroading and times of the past. There will be two shows, one at 2 p.m., and the next at 3 p.m. at the museum. TCHS is...
Kansas City, KSkcapplauds.net

Local artist presents 2 short videos in KC Fringe

Kansas City-based poet and critic Alexej Savreux announces the premiere of a triple-feature at the 2021 Kansas City Virtual Fringe Festival from July 18th to August 1st. Mr. Savreux is participating in both the visual arts and film sections of this year’s festival. For the film portion of this year’s Fringe, Mr. Savreux is showing a double-feature: Joy of Life, an eleven and a half minute black and white poetic narrative detailing life in his art studio in 2019, and Ok, it’s ok, it will be Ok a six-minute short done on a budget of fewer than seventeen dollars with a friend running a small camera while Savreux talks about his philosophy of why and how life is ok while he drinks a milkshake in Kansas.
Walla Walla, WAEast Oregonian

Veterans share stories through Red Badge Project

WALLA WALLA — A project designed to improve the lives of veterans by sharing storytelling skills is featured at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla. The Red Badge Project — established by former Army Capt. Evan Bailey and actor and Air Force veteran Tom Skerritt — can assist veterans in managing the challenges of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other burdens they carry. Red Badge Project: Veterans Tell Their Stories is Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. General admission tickets are $15.
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

NYC Ballet’s ‘Short Stories’ delights in SPAC return

The New York City Ballet returned to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wednesday night to thrill more than 1,250 people on a perfect summer evening. But unlike past seasons, only fifteen of the company’s dancers came to perform excerpts of various ballets in a format called “Short Stories” in which details about the ballet’s story, choreography and how the dancers approached their roles were explored.
Kansas City, KSkcapplauds.net

Short mixed-media presentation challenges thoughts

Local artist, Alexej Savreux, submitted two short pieces of video to the 2021 Kansas City Fringe Festival, “Joy of Life/OK it’s OK it’ll be OK”; and, while short in time, the pieces contain deep, contemplative ideas. In total, both pieces run in one continuous video of under 20 minutes, but...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy