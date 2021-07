Buffalo Rising’s Local Made introduces and reacquaint readers with local makers: newly launched or up-and-coming entrepreneurs, small artists and makers. “There’s nothing better than when two artists come together to collab on a project, or to make a remix of something you already love. It just makes it even better.” Wisefool is excited to announce that they are collaborating with bkindcity on limited quantity of the tees are currently available. According to Daniel Colt Collins, owner of WiseFool, “this collaboration came together in true Buffalo fashion, two Bills seasons ago during a game watch at Breezy Burrito Bar on Elmwood. Breezy has a knack for bringing people together, and Bre (the owner) introduced Katie Monacelli (bkindcity) and I, telling us that she could feel the synergy between our brands.”