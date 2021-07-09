Cancel
Sealed The Legend of Zelda NES Game Sells for $870000, Becomes Most Expensive Yet

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe covered the auction for a Wata 9.0 A Sealed [No Rev-A, Round SOQ, Early Production] NES Nintendo 1987 USA The Legend of Zelda game when it first began, but today, it ended with an eye-watering $870,000 winning bid, making it the most expensive yet. What sets this copy apart from the countless others people bought? It was a late-1987 production run called “NES R,” which came before the game’s wider initial production run in early 1988. Read more for a video on Wata grading and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Mike Tyson
