Master Bathroom – How Much Will This Remodel Cost? Here’s The Estimate…

Y’all! The time has finally arrived. After a couple of months of changes and delays, the remodel is finally getting started on Monday. I don’t know that this can actually be called a remodel since the room isn’t currently a bathroom. This is the room that was presumably the original master bedroom. I’m just guessing at that because it’s the only room that had a tiny bathroom attached to it, although that wasn’t original to the house, and was probably added at least 20 years after the house was built. Those rooms looked like this originally…