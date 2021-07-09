Cancel
These Pittsburgh-area restaurants and other food service companies were approved for the largest Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
 7 days ago
At least 779 local restaurants, bars and other food service-related companies have been approved for more than $200 million in grant funding to help offset losses accrued since the pandemic's onset. Of note about the data, however: The list includes businesses that were approved for a grant. Some companies may have been approved but not accepted a grant.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

