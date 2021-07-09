These Pittsburgh-area restaurants and other food service companies were approved for the largest Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio restaurant industry is calling on Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that ran out of money earlier this year. Only one-third of businesses that applied got money. Many more were told they would get it, but ultimately did not. Emily Mendenhall is a co-owner of Lily’s Bistro. She says, “There’s definitely still a real threat. And there’s a lot of digging out that’s still being done.”