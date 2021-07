The U.S. men's basketball team dropped two games in a 48-hour stretch, matching their combined defeat total from the previous 27 years. Losing friendlies against Nigeria and Australia may have no bearing on the ultimate result at the Tokyo Olympics, but it should also be deeply embarrassing and a wakeup call to both the team and its coach, Gregg Popovich. It's in times like these that true leaders look inward for answers and find a way to inspire players who clearly thought international play would be a cakewalk.