ISLAND PARK, Idaho (EastIdahoNews) — As a momma grizzly bear charged Tom Whitney on Friday morning, he said to himself, "This very well could be it for me." The husband and father of three girls from Maryland visits Island Park every year. He has run a trail off Stamp Meadow Road for the past several years. Although most of Whitney's morning runs this week were uneventful, it quickly became apparent Friday morning was different.