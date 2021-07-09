Boston Red Sox roster moves: Michael Chavis called up, Kevin Plawecki activated

It’s time for the Red Sox to move on from Matt Andriese. Last night shouldn’t have happened. The Red Sox had the game locked up and were just three outs away from securing their ninth win in a row, then it all fell apart. Some sloppy defense, questionable positioning, and another miserable outing from Matt Andriese broke the win streak and allowed the rest of the AL East a breather. We’re past the halfway point of the season and it’s time that Chaim Bloom realizes that his experiment with the former Rays hurler has been a failure.