Boston Red Sox roster moves: Michael Chavis called up, Kevin Plawecki activated

By Jason Kates
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON - The Red Sox announced several roster moves before Friday’s game versus the Philadelphia Phillies, activating catcher Kevin Plawecki off the injured list and recalling Michael Chavis from Worcester. To clear a spot for Plawecki, the team optioned catcher Connor Wong to Worcester after Wednesday’s game versus the Angels, while Danny Santana was placed on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain, retroactive to July 7.

