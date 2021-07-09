Boston Red Sox roster moves: Michael Chavis called up, Kevin Plawecki activated
BOSTON - The Red Sox announced several roster moves before Friday’s game versus the Philadelphia Phillies, activating catcher Kevin Plawecki off the injured list and recalling Michael Chavis from Worcester. To clear a spot for Plawecki, the team optioned catcher Connor Wong to Worcester after Wednesday’s game versus the Angels, while Danny Santana was placed on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain, retroactive to July 7.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0