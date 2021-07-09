Corporations and governments should be at the forefront of climate change discussions
While Texas is still facing the consequences of the historic winter storm that devastated the state earlier this year, a record-breaking heatwave is hitting the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and parts of Canada. Reaching highs of 117 degrees, this heatwave has already caused hundreds of deaths. These extreme weather conditions are unusual for their geographical regions and are a devastating consequence of global warming.www.ntdaily.com
