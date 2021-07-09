Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Corporations and governments should be at the forefront of climate change discussions

By Tania Amador
ntdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Texas is still facing the consequences of the historic winter storm that devastated the state earlier this year, a record-breaking heatwave is hitting the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and parts of Canada. Reaching highs of 117 degrees, this heatwave has already caused hundreds of deaths. These extreme weather conditions are unusual for their geographical regions and are a devastating consequence of global warming.

www.ntdaily.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Plastic Pollution#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Single Use Plastic#Milko#Target#The U S Military
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Tesla
Related
Allentown, PABradford Era

Taking on climate change

ALLENTOWN (TNS) — Pennsylvania took a big step Tuesday toward addressing climate change. The state Environmental Quality Board approved regulations to charge coal and natural gas-fueled power plants for their carbon dioxide emissions, through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The program has a track record of reducing carbon dioxide emissions...
EnvironmentMadera Tribune

Opinion: Freedom from fossil fuel foreseen

We have endured some epic heat waves, both locally and nationally, during the past several weeks. If the weather wizards are correct, we are now experiencing a sample of what lies ahead. Our triple-digit days have been briefly interrupted when the temperature dipped into the “cool” upper nineties. Of course,...
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Richard Branson says critics arguing he should use his wealth to end climate change ‘are not fully educated’

Richard Branson has said that critics who believe that he should use his vast wealth to address issues such as climate change “are not fully educated as to what space does for Earth.”Speaking on ‘The Late Late Show’, hosted by Stephen Colbert, the billionaire said: “Space is connecting the billions of people who are not connected, on telephones, on other things.“Every single spaceship that we sent … putting satellites up there, monitoring different things around the world, the degradation of rainforests, monitoring food distribution, even monitoring things like climate change, these things are essential for us back here on Earth....
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

European Union proposes plan to tackle climate change

The European Union announced new proposals to tackle climate change over the next few decades. The "Fit for 55" plan aims to reduce carbon emissions throughout the EU by 55% by 2030. If achieved, this would make Europe the "world's first carbon-neutral continent" by 2050. New York Times international climate reporter Somini Sengupta joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Lobbyist tapes underscore the importance of meaningful environmental policies

A recent undercover sting orchestrated by Greenpeace UK revealed what many have long suspected: A big oil company’s nominal support for climate policy is disingenuous. It’s a stunning expose that reinforces what environmentalists have been saying for decades — fossil fuel corporations can’t be left to their own devices when it comes to taking meaningful action — or any action — to curb climate change.
Santa Barbara, CApacbiztimes.com

Opinion: A better way to pay for carbon emissions

The recent extreme heat in the Western United States and Canada is remarkable. But events like these are made more likely, and more severe, because of the contribution of greenhouse gas emissions to climate change. We should expect the consequences to be far-reaching, with mainly negative impacts on land and...
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Lindsey Stewart is Senior Manager of Investor Engagement at KPMG LLP. This post is based on a KPMG memorandum by Mark Baillache, and Sophie Gauthier-Beaudoin. Robust controls over financial reporting enhances trust in business and improves reporting quality. The UK already has requirements in this area but there is widespread agreement among users of financial reporting that there is much room for improvement.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Karen Rasmussen: Climate change should not be political

A large headline in the July 8 issue reads “Johnson: Climate change is ‘bull’." Instead, the Kenosha News should focus on the conclusions 97% of climate change scientists have reached in studying climate records and trends, and publicize those as the most important “news” for those who still aren’t aware of the climate extremes our country and world have been experiencing.
Environmentmarketplace.org

The unequal effects of climate change

Increasingly destructive weather events are occurring round the globe, affecting everything from housing and the food supply to the utilities we use in our daily lives. In June, residents of the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S. suffered under historic heat waves. At one point, the temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached 116 degrees, while the Canadian village of Lytton registered 121.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Democrats push sweeping climate legislation amid a scorching summer

The far-reaching set of climate measures that Senate Democrats outlined this week came as a scorching summer brought deadly heat waves, deepened droughts and fueled wildfires across the American West — the latest reminders of why the party has sought to prioritize efforts to slow rising temperatures around the globe.
EnvironmentAugusta Free Press

Sierra Club scorecard shows continued action on climate, environment, justice

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Sierra Club Virginia chapter today released its annual legislative scorecard, an informative scoring of legislators’ votes for constituents concerned about protecting Virginia’s environment. Votes scored include energy policies, climate solutions, voting rights and environmental justice. Sixty-three out of one hundred forty...
EconomyHarvard Health

New OECD Corporate Governance Reports and the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

Mats Isaksson is Head of Corporate Governance and Corporate Finance Division and Daniel Blume and Kenta Fukami are Senior Policy Analysts at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This post is based on their OECD memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Learning and the Disappearing Association between Governance and Returns by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Charles C. Y. Wang (discussed on the Forum here); and What Matters in Corporate Governance? by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Allen Ferrell.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Bill to Strengthen Power Grids Included in Energy and Natural Resources Committee Infrastructure Package

The POWER On Act will help improve state and tribal energy grids to help prevent power shutoffs and utility-caused wildfires. “Our energy grid must be strengthened to keep the power on in communities impacted by extreme weather events and natural disasters. In California and across the country, climate change has made these events regular occurrences rather than once-in-a-generation disasters,” said Sen. Padilla. “That’s why I’m glad to see these necessary, smart investments included in this energy infrastructure package to strengthen our electric grid and reduce the need for public safety power shutoffs and prevent electric system failures due to extreme weather.”
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Climate change should be treated as emergency like Covid pandemic, study says

Climate change should be treated as an emergency in the same way as Covid-19, according to a new study.Governments should keep the public informed about climate emergencies in the same way they have with data during the pandemic, research led by the Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) Centre for Climate Justice said. The study comprised an online survey and interviews with participants from public, private and third-sector organisations in the Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa.Participants in the study observed that climate change, "despite being more deadly than the virus", has "failed to elicit the same level of...

Comments / 2

Community Policy