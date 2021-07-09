Cancel
Chris Brown’s abusive track record cannot be ignored

By Briahna Henry
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This article contains language and content related to domestic abuse, viewer discretion is advised. On June 18, Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman at his Los Angeles home. There are few details about the incident, only that it is being investigated as battery and that Brown allegedly hit the woman so hard some of her extensions fell out. Though sickening, it does not come as much of a surprise given the singer’s long track record of violence, particularly against women.

