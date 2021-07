They money is beginning to flow to a select few college athletes who have a platform, or following, to cash in for their sponsors. The most lucrative?. Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, has signed the most lucrative sponsorship deal in the early portion of the name, image and likeness, or NIL, era in college sports. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound point guard out of Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis will make $2 million on the deal with Web Apps America, according to his father.