How a Naperville gym manager stays motived for 'American Ninja Warrior'
To Jesse Labreck, there's no better feeling than setting and achieving a goal, no greater joy than sharing her passion with a community of young and elite athletes. The North Aurora resident has always loved competing. It's why she underwent a year of intense training before applying for the eighth season of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." And it's why she has returned for six consecutive seasons, the latest of which is airing now.www.dailyherald.com
