Registration open for Northfield Night to Unite
Tuesday, Aug. 3 will be celebrated throughout Northfield as the Night to Unite. According to a press release, Northfield residents are encouraged to host a neighborhood gathering to meet one another and promote community safety. All registered parties will receive a free party kit that includes activities for kids, compliments of Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.www.southernminn.com
