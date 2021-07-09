Cancel
Northfield, MN

Registration open for Northfield Night to Unite

By Michelle Vlasak
 7 days ago

Tuesday, Aug. 3 will be celebrated throughout Northfield as the Night to Unite. According to a press release, Northfield residents are encouraged to host a neighborhood gathering to meet one another and promote community safety. All registered parties will receive a free party kit that includes activities for kids, compliments of Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.

