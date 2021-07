In previewing Liberty in his 2021 College Football Preview Magazine, Phil Steele was high on the Flames and expect the team to have a repeat of last year’s success. “Last year, Hugh Freeze was my Co-Coach of the Year as Liberty was 1 point away from an unbeaten season, beat two ACC teams and knocked off #9 Coastal Carolina in the bowl! Freeze is 11-1 vs G5 teams. Liberty’s #17 finish was the highest for a school in Virginia since 2016! This team is even more talented than last year’s remarkable squad and as long as QB Willis stays healthy they could find themselves finishing in the same rent district as last year.”