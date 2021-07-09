Eagles' Jalen Reagor: Prepping for more slot work

Reagor expects to play the slot this year, though he did clarify that he'll also line up outside, Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reports. Reagor ran just 21 percent of his routes from the slot last year, primarily lining up on the perimeter while Greg Ward worked as the No. 3 receiver and slot specialist. The Eagles are now bringing in another first-round pick, DeVonta Smith, to join Ward, Reagor, Travis Fulgham and others in the WRs room. Smith and Reagor, the two recent first-round picks, are the safe bets to occupy top-three roles, and the amount of slot work they end up seeing could depend on whether Ward or someone else earns the third spot this summer. In any case, Reagor appears locked in as a starter, coming off a rookie season with only 31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.