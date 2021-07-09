Cancel
Nevada State

Stranger shoots, kills San Diego man loaning a lighter in Nevada

By Phil Diehl
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego native was fatally shot in a parking lot last week as he offered a cigarette lighter to a stranger in a car, according to multiple reports. Abraham Acosta, 32, and his husband were in the Las Vegas area to help a friend move into a new home, his brother Ramon Acosta told San Diego’s Fox 5 news. They stopped at a 7-Eleven in Henderson about 11:40 p.m. July 1 to get cigarettes before driving home to San Diego.

