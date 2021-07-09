'22 big man Favour Aire hoping to visit Louisville

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Former Illini defensive end Bobby Roundtree died on Friday, an Illinois team spokesperson confirmed. He was 23 years old. “All of us with Illinois Athletics are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Bobby Roundtree,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart. Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.
Comments / 0