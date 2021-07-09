Football Team's Chase Young: All set for Year 2 breakout

Very rarely will you find a championship-contending team that is without young talent. While veteran free agent acquisitions can help push a club over the top in some instances, the foundation to most Super Bowl-winning squads is based on young players that teams have been able to identify at the NFL Draft and bring aboard. On top of what they can do on the field, one of the biggest benefits of finding talented young pieces is that they come cheap, allowing you to utilize salary cap space to address other areas on the club. While you mostly see that when it comes to young quarterbacks, it's beneficial wherever you can get it on your roster.