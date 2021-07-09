Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Football Team's Chase Young: All set for Year 2 breakout

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Young was impressive at June minicamp and appears ready to take a step forward in his second pro season, Sam Fortier of The Washington reports. The second overall pick from last year's draft enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign, finishing the regular season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 15 games. Young didn't participate in the voluntary portion of Washington's offseason program, but his return for June minicamp proves he's healthy and in good shape. He may soon emerge as an annual threat to lead the NFL in sacks.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Young#All Set#American Football#Football Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
NFLFanSided

Is Jacksonville Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin really overpaid?

Earlier this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars used the vast amount of cap space they had to address several roster needs. Now, signing players in the open market doesn’t translate into actual wins on the football field. Nevertheless, the free agency period offers teams the opportunity to fortify their roster and that’s precisely what the Jags did. They signed a few depth pieces and made a few splash signings.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Team Preview: Tennessee Titans — Breakouts, Busts and Sleepers

The Tennessee Titans offense has gone through a metamorphosis this offseason. Key contributors like offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith have all departed, leaving questions about how the organization would retool. Those questions were answered in June when the Titans traded for Julio...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Former Saints TE Ben Watson to join SEC Network as college football analyst

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson is joining ESPN and the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst, the TV network announced Wednesday. Watson, who played for the Saints from 2013-15 and in 2018, will be featured on the SEC Now and SEC Football Final programming, and will first appear on the network for next week's SEC media days.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL All Under 25 Defensive Team: Chase Young, Minkah Fitzpatrick headline star-studded youth movement

Very rarely will you find a championship-contending team that is without young talent. While veteran free agent acquisitions can help push a club over the top in some instances, the foundation to most Super Bowl-winning squads is based on young players that teams have been able to identify at the NFL Draft and bring aboard. On top of what they can do on the field, one of the biggest benefits of finding talented young pieces is that they come cheap, allowing you to utilize salary cap space to address other areas on the club. While you mostly see that when it comes to young quarterbacks, it's beneficial wherever you can get it on your roster.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

AFI tv features a weekend championship games and playoffs!

It’s a weekend of playoffs and championship games on AFI.tv. The Polish Football League championship game, the Polish Bowl, is set for this weekend as is the Italian Bowl (a PPV event) along with the Austrian Football League semifinals. Also featured are two more midseason matchups from Finland’s Maple League.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from simulation that called Josh Allen's big year

Perhaps no position will be affected by the move to a 17-game season than running back. It was already a stretch to count on a running back for a full 16-game season since just two backs started every game last year. Potential top 2021 Fantasy football picks like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey missed most of last season, as did 1,000-yard backs Marlon Mack and Joe Mixon. Adding an extra game to the schedule means even more wear and tear, so you'll need quality depth in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

Young fans chase Blowie

During the bottom 4th of each Lexington County Blowfish home game, hundreds of kids line up at the leftfield gate for a chance to chase Blowie the Mascot. They pursue Blowie across the field to the gate located on the 1st base side of the stadium.
NFLFanSided

Ravens: Patrick Queen could be the team’s breakout star in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens saw flashes of greatness from linebacker Patrick Queen in his rookie season. But in 2021, he has a chance to truly break out. That’s the sentiment shared by NFL Network’s Adam Rank who referred to Queen as the Ravens’ potential breakout star of this season. Queen showed...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

ESPN projects college football's breakout players this season

Looking ahead to the 2021 college football season, there are several players who may not yet be household names nationally, but carry the talent to be impactful performers this fall. The modern recruiting era has provided an early glimpse at athletes who might be dynamic, but until it happens in a game setting, it's simply a projection on guys with the skill set to be impactful at the next level.
NFLchatsports.com

Will 2021 be Diontae Johnson’s breakout year?

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Norm Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger, Houston Texans, Diante Johnson, Pro-Football-Reference.com, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Jermaine Jones. Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in...
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State Athletics

Two Cowboys on 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State's Josh Sills and Kolby Harvell-Peel were named to the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, selected by the media who cover the league and announced Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference office. Harvell-Peel, a safety from College Station, Texas, earned the distinction after being named an...
NFLCollege Football News

College Football News Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the SEC season with the College Football News Preseason All-SEC Team & Top 30 players. 2021 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year. RB Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina. It was impossible to put together the SEC Top 30 Players list –...
Laramie, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

UW’s Top 50 football players: No. 23

LARAMIE -- During this summer series we are going to countdown the Top 50 football players in Wyoming history, presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy