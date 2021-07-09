Indians' Triston McKenzie: Recalled for Friday's start

The Washington Nationals placed infielder Starlin Castro on administrative leave Friday. (Britt Ghiroli on Twitter ) Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday while MLB looks into the alleged domestic violence incident. The leave is for seven days but could be extended if both Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association agree. Castro was placed on the restricted list on June 16. According to Nationals manager Davey Martinez at the time, it was due to a “personal matter.”