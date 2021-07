The Pittsburgh Pirates may have gotten the biggest steal of the draft in the third round with their selection of Bubba Chandler. The Pittsburgh Pirates had the number one overall pick in the 2021 draft. They went under slot, selecting college catcher Henry Davis with the pick. The Pirates had their sights set on someone later in the draft and that player was likely their third-round pick. The team selected two-way high school star Bubba Chandler and it may have been the biggest steal of the draft.