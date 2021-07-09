Cancel
Glacier County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Mission Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Glacier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PONDERA SOUTHEASTERN GLACIER AND WESTERN TOOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cut Bank. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 238 and 262.

