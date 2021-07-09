Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linglestown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lebanon, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Palmyra, Linglestown, Annville, Hummelstown, Cornwall, Myerstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View, Campbelltown, Pleasant Hill, Marysville, Sand Hill, Newmanstown and Lebanon South. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 261 to 264. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 5. Interstate 81 from mile markers 65 to 90. Interstate 83 from mile markers 48 to 50. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH