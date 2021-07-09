Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rain rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY At 249 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Grover, or 30 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Grover, Pawnee Buttes and Hereford. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH