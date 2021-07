PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 211,998. OHA reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 2,817. OHA said five of the deaths reported on Friday are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.