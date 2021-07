With so many distractions in the world — especially when you're working from home while the kids are off from school — it's hard for many entrepreneurs to focus on the task at hand. And you need to focus to thrive, especially considering that 90 percent of new American billionaires are self made.There are a lot of great productivity tools out there to help you eliminate distractions and focus on what you need to get done, but none are quite as effective as good old fashioned headphones.